CT Gov. Lamont to Give Update as COVID-19 Vaccine Eligibility Expands

Gov. Ned Lamont will hold a news conference this afternoon on the state’s coronavirus response efforts. Today is the first day that everyone 16 years old and up who lives, works or goes to school in Connecticut are eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccines available in Connecticut include Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, but the only vaccine approved for 16- and 17-year-olds is Pfizer.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Individuals who are 16 and 17 years old are reminded that they should only sign up for a clinic that is offering the vaccine made by @Pfizer, as that is the only vaccine at this point that has been approved for those ages by the @US_FDA. — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) April 1, 2021

With more than one million people now eligible to get a vaccine, the governor is urging people to be patient when trying to book an appointment.

Lamont will hold a briefing at 4 p.m.