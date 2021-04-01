coronavirus in connecticut

CT Gov. Lamont to Give Update as COVID-19 Vaccine Eligibility Expands

NBC Universal, Inc.

Gov. Ned Lamont will hold a news conference this afternoon on the state’s coronavirus response efforts. Today is the first day that everyone 16 years old and up who lives, works or goes to school in Connecticut are eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccines available in Connecticut include Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, but the only vaccine approved for 16- and 17-year-olds is Pfizer.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

With more than one million people now eligible to get a vaccine, the governor is urging people to be patient when trying to book an appointment.

Tips: How to Get a COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment in CT

Stories from NBCLX

LX, or Local X stands, for the exponential possibilities of storytelling in our communities.

walking 7 hours ago

Turn Your Daily Walk Into an ‘Awe Walk' and Boost Your Mental Health

Technology 7 hours ago

How Amazon Alexas and Smart Watches Can Help Diagnose and Treat Mental lllness

LX 24 hours ago

What You Need to Know Right Now to Plan Your Post-Pandemic Travel

Lamont will hold a briefing at 4 p.m.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus in connecticut
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us