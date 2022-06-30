Guy Fieri Visits His Boston Restaurant, Proves Beantown Is Flavortown

Guy Fieri, the Mayor of Flavortown and Food Network star, caught up with our own Anna Rossi at one of his two Boston restaurants, Guy Fieri's Boston Kitchen + Bar.

He was celebrating his presence in Beantown at the restaurant overlooking the Boston Common as well as his other eaterie, Guy Fieri's Tequila Cucina, on Causeway St.

Fieri cooked up a couple of his trademark dishes and talked to Anna about how he takes popular fare and injects his unique twist to elevate even the simplest appetizers and menu items.

Hint: Guy LOVES a burger you won't forget and nachos like you've never seen before!

Keep up with us on The Hub Today!



