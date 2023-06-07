Harvard Women's Hockey Coach Retires Amid Allegations She Verbally Abused, Hazed Players

One of the most decorated coaches in women’s hockey history has stepped down after nearly 30 years leading Harvard’s women’s hockey program in the shadow of allegations by players that she engaged in abuses and other misconduct during her tenure.

The school said Tuesday that Katey Stone had made the decision to retire from coaching. The six-paragraph announcement came after The Boston Globe published a report in January detailing the accounts of multiple players who alleged Stone ran a program rife with verbal abuse, hazing and pressure to return prematurely from injuries.

Harvard initiated a review after one alleged incident last season, the Globe reported, but ultimately decided to keep her as coach.

Stone, 57, has not publicly addressed allegations raised in the Globe report.

In her retirement announcement, Stone listed her relationships with players as one of the things she was most proud of during her time at Harvard.

“The relationships fostered with my players over the years has been the very best part of my job,” Stone said in the statement released through the university. “Their personal accomplishments both at Harvard and beyond, along with our shared achievements, will always be a point of great pride and inspiration for me.

“The decision to retire from any profession is never an easy decision; for coaches, stepping down from the bench, leaving the program you have poured your heart and soul into for this many years, is especially hard. I believe a coach knows in their heart when it is time for change and I look forward to supporting the next chapter in Harvard Women’s Hockey.”

Boston, MA - January 6: Harvard Crimson head coach Katey Stone. Harvard lost to Quinnipiac, 3-1. (Photo by Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Stone built Harvard into a national power after taking over as coach in 1994. Her run included 12 NCAA regional appearances, six trips to the Frozen Four, four national title game appearances and the 1999 national championship. She also led the Crimson to nine Ivy League championships and 12 Beanpot titles.

In addition, she served as the first coach of the U.S Olympic women’s hockey team at the Winter Olympics in 2014, leading the U.S. to the silver medal.

The school said a search for Stone’s replacement would begin immediately.