Have You Received Your Mass. Tax Rebate Check Yet? Some Say Yes, Others Say No

The first checks and direct deposits from $3 billion in excess tax revenue started going out to Massachusetts taxpayers over two weeks ago when the calendar switched to November. But not everyone has received theirs yet.

About 3 million people will get one of those refunds, but to qualify for a refund right now, you must have filed a 2021 state tax return on or before Oct. 17 of this year. Anyone who has not yet filed their 2021 tax return but does so by Sept. 15, 2023, will still be eligible to receive a refund. Those individuals, if eligible, will receive their refund automatically approximately one month after filing.

It's all thanks to Chapter 62F, which requires the state to issue a credit to taxpayers if the total tax revenues exceeds an annual cap that's tied to wage and salary growth.

The money is being returned to eligible taxpayers by the state Department of Revenue in proportion to their personal income tax liability in Massachusetts incurred in the immediately preceding taxable year -- Tax Year 2021. The administration said eligible taxpayers will receive a credit in the form of a refund that is approximately 14% of their Massachusetts Tax Year 2021 personal income tax liability.

As an example, a person who made $50,000 last year, and paid the state back $2,500, could get about $350 back.

Credits are subject to offsets, state officials said, including for unpaid tax liability, unpaid child support and certain other debts.

The state is giving people up to about 14% back of what they owed in state personal income tax last year, which will be given either by direct deposit or a check sent in the mail.

When will I get my Massachusetts tax refund?

Individuals eligible for a refund will receive it automatically as a check sent through the mail or by direct deposit. The distribution of refunds began on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

Approximately 500,000 refunds were expected to be distributed during the first week. About 1 million refunds were scheduled to be distributed weekly thereafter until all eligible refunds have been distributed.

Refunds will not go out in a particular predictable order, so if you haven't received yours yet, don't worry. Eligible taxpayers who have already filed their 2021 tax return and had a tax liability will automatically receive their refund by mid-December.

Direct deposits will be labeled "MASTTAXRFD," and refunds mailed as checks will include several sentences on the check explaining Chapter 62F and why the recipient is receiving the refund.

A sampling of people on Twitter on Wednesday showed that some people have already gotten their checks, while others are still waiting anxiously.

One person said they received a $2 check for their parents' "estate" account. Divided between siblings, that will amount to just 66 cents apiece.

"Nothing. Slightly relieved to see I'm not the only one, I was feeling left out," another person said.

Others said their refunds have been received or are already pending. One person said their boyfriend had already received one but they were still waiting.

The Baker administration set up a website, www.mass.gov/62frefunds, where you can get a preliminary estimate of your refund. A call center is also now available at 877-677-9727 to answer questions about the Chapter 62F taxpayer refunds. It is open Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.