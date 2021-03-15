New Hampshire

High School Football Star Killed in Londonderry Crash

Jacob Naar, 17, was a captain on the Londonderry High School football team

By Young-Jin Kim

police lights
NBC10

A high school football star from Londonderry, New Hampshire was killed last week in a fiery crash, police said.

Londonderry police said Jacob Naar, 17, was killed Friday around 9:35 p.m. when his vehicle crashed at the intersection of Hardy and Hovey roads.

The Londonderry Fire Department arrived on the scene to extinguish the flames that had engulfed the car, police said.

Naar was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash, and no other vehicles were involved, according to police.

The Londonderry High School football team mourned the loss of Naar, a team captain, on Twitter.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The crash remains under investigation. Any one with information is asked to contact Detective Junior Garcia at (603)425-5924 or send an email to ngarcia@londonderrynhpd.org.

Local news

New Hampshire State Police Mar 14

NH Woman, 24, Injured in Highway Rollover Crash

Londonderry Mar 13

NH Man Accused of Possessing Child Sex Abuse Photos

This article tagged under:

New HampshireLondonderry
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us