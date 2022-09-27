High School, Middle School in Lockdown in Ashburnham Due to Bomb Threat

The high school and middle school in Ashburnham, Massachusetts, are in lockdown Tuesday morning as a result of a bomb threat at the high school, police said.

"There is an active investigation at both Oakmont Regional High School and Overlook (Middle School) parking lots," Ashburnham police said in a statement. "Currently the schools are in lock down and there is no interior threat."

They said no traffic is being allowed into either school at this time.

Additional updates will be provided as they become available, police said.

Ashburnham, a town of about 6,000 residents, is located in Worcester County along the New Hampshire border, just northwest of Fitchburg.

Gardner Mayor Michael Nicholson said Gardner High School also received a bomb threat Tuesday morning, one of 20 schools he said received similar threats. All Gardner students were evacuated and the area was declared safe after a search of the building and all buses. Students have since returned to class.

No further information about what other schools might have received threats were immediately available.