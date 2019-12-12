Man Wanted, Accused of Killing Houston-Area Officer Caught; Blue Alert Canceled

A man police say was fleeing a traffic stop Tuesday night when he struck and killed a Houston-area police sergeant is once again back into custody, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Department.

Tavores Dewayne Henderson, the subject of a Blue Alert and a statewide manhunt, was arrested at his home without incident, the sheriff's department said at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Tavores Dewayne Henderson - suspect in the felony murder of Nassau Bay Police Sgt. Kaila Sullivan - has been taken into custody without incident. Deputies arrested him at a home in the 4200 block of Heritage Trail. @HCSOPatrol @SheriffEd_HCSO @HCSOTexas pic.twitter.com/n8T0zmRwsx — Captain J. Shannon (@HCSO_NightShift) December 12, 2019

Henderson is accused of killing 43-year-old Nassau Bay police Sgt. Kaila Sullivan while fleeing a traffic stop Tuesday night at an apartment complex.

Henderson stopped for police, but was placed under arrest when officers discovered he had an outstanding warrant for assault on a family member. As officers began to cuff him, he escaped and got into his vehicle, Nassau Bay Police Chief Tim Cromie said.

The man then drove off, striking Sullivan, who later died at a hospital, Cromie said. The vehicle was discovered abandoned and police believe Henderson ran away.

As the search for Henderson intensified Wednesday, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez warned anyone who helped the man avoid capture could face up to five years in prison.

I will repeat this over & over, making it crystal clear. There is an active search for Henderson-wanted for Felony Murder. Call us now: do not aid or assist him. YOU can face serious consequences for doing so. We want a safe resolution. We are relentless and will not give up. https://t.co/jq1STVNGn5 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 11, 2019

Gonzalez said Sullivan's death was "another grim reminder" of how dangerous police work can be, noting that the community is still mourning the Saturday death of a Houston police officer and the September shooting death of a Harris County deputy.

A Blue Alert is designed to speed the apprehension of violent criminals who kill or seriously injure local, state, or federal law enforcement officers.