How to find a sense of belonging with parenting expert Donna Tetreault

In this MOM2MOM episode, parenting journalist Donna Tetreault talks about her latest children's book "Dear Me: I Belong."

Donna explores what it means for kids to feel connection and belonging at home, at school, in their community, and most importantly, with themselves.

This all connects to Donna's first children's book "Dear Me: Letters to Myself, For All of My Emotions." She shares tips to educate kids on naming their emotions, finding their place in this world, and more.

The tips Maria and Donna discuss will help parents talk to their kids and model self-confidence, self-love, and compassion.

Follow along on with Donna Tetreault on Instagram: @donnatetreault