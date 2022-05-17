How to Watch Celtics Vs. Heat Game 1: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Celtics vs. Heat live stream: Watch Game 1 of ECF in Miami originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics are four wins away from the NBA Finals -- but those wins won't come easy.

After defeating the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Sunday, the No. 2 seed Celtics will square off against the No. 1 seed Miami Heat in the East Finals, with Game 1 set for Tuesday night in Miami.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Heat are led by superstar Jimmy Butler, who has averaged 28.7 points, 7.6 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 2.1 steals in the postseason to help Miami cruise past the Atlanta Hawks (five games) and Philadelphia 76ers despite Kyle Lowry being sidelined or limited with a sore hamstring.

We may not see many stellar offensive performances in this series, however, as Boston and Miami are two of the best defensive teams in the NBA with few weak links on that end of the floor.

Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart, who's questionable for Game 1 due a mid-foot sprain, would give the Celtics a further defensive boost if he's able to play, while we could see more of big man Robert Williams this series after a four-game absence due to left knee soreness.

Here's everything you need to know to watch Tuesday's Celtics vs. Heat Game 1, featuring NBC Sports Boston's full coverage, including "Celtics Pregame Live" and "Celtics Postgame Live."

What time do the Celtics play the Heat?

Tipoff between the Celtics and Heat is set for Tuesday, May 17, at 8:30 p.m. ET at FTX Arena.

What TV channel is Celtics vs. Heat on?

Celtics-Bucks will air on ESPN.

Celtics Pregame Live begins on NBC Sports Boston at 7:30 p.m. ET. Watch the show live here and in the MyTeams app.

Stay with NBC Sports Boston after the game for Celtics Postgame Live. You can watch here and in the MyTeams app.

How to stream Celtics vs. Bucks live online

Celtics Pregame Live stream: NBC Sports Boston

Celtics vs. Bucks: Watch ESPN

Celtics Postgame Live stream: NBC Sports Boston

Mobile app: MyTeams