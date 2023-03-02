Joe Montana's SB Jersey Sells for Record $1.212 Million, Shatters Tom Brady's Record

Montana's SB jersey sells for record $1.212 million, shatters Brady's record originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Football legend Joe Montana set many records over the course of his illustrious career. But now, he's added another record to his name post-retirement.

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback's jersey, which he wore in two Super Bowl wins, has sold for $ 1.212 million plus the buyer's premium.

The mega purchase, which was brokered through collectibles marketplace Goldin, shattered the jersey auction record of $ 480,000 – set in January 2022 after a purchase for a 2021 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tom Brady jersey, also brokered through Goldin.

The Hall of Fame quarterback first wore the jersey in Super Bowl XIX when the 49ers defeated the Miami Dolphins 38-16. He also wore the jersey in Super Bowl XXIII when Montana and the 49ers defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 20-16 with a game-winning 92-yard drive, famously known as “The Drive.”

“It's only right that the two greatest quarterbacks of all-time are still trading off records, even in retirement,” Ken Goldin, founder of the eponymous marketplace, said in a statement to ESPN.

“Montana was already in rarefied air with four championship rings and three Super Bowl MVPs – [and] with the record-breaking sale of his Super Bowl XXIII jersey, Montana has surpassed Tom Brady on top of that mountain.”

Montana's famed jersey was one of many items of his memorabilia collection being sold through Goldin. The bidding for those items ended on March 1.

Here's a look at some of the items that were sold, which all included the buyer's premium:

Montana's uniform worn in his final game played with the 49ers ($232,800)

Signed helmet from his final game with the team, which he didn't play ($121,200)

Ball from his final San Francisco touchdown pass ($43,214)

His signed Kansas City Chiefs uniform from his final NFL game ($92,400)

Montana's high school jersey ($36,000)

His Pro Football Hall of Fame jacket ($36,000) and bust ($14,401)

His "twice-signed, inscribed" Super Bowl XXIII "Last Drive" playbook ($10,200)

Montana led the San Francisco 49ers to four Super Bowl victories (1982, 1985, 1989, 1990) and was named the Super Bowl MVP three times.