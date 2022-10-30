Josh McDaniels apologizes to Raiders fans after another horrendous loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Josh McDaniels' tenure as Las Vegas Raiders head coach is going terribly.

The Raiders gave another horrendous performance in Sunday's Week 8 game against the New Orleans Saints. Las Vegas was outplayed in all three phases and lost 28-0 at Caesars SuperDome.

McDaniels took accountability for the loss during his postgame press conference and actually apologized to Raiders Nation.

McDaniels apologizes to Raiders fans pic.twitter.com/oQfPGqJU66 — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) October 30, 2022

Sunday's game went so poorly for the Raiders that McDaniels removed starting quarterback Derek Carr in the second half and gave Jarrett Stidham some reps. Neither quarterback impressed, and the Las Vegas offensive line didn't do them any favors with four sacks allowed.

This loss dropped the Raiders to 2-5 and last place in the AFC West division. Only the Houston Texans (1-4-1) and Detroit Lions (1-5) have fewer wins than the Raiders this season.

McDaniels' record as an NFL head coach now stands at 13-23. If he doesn't find some answers soon, it won't be long before the Raiders are eliminated from playoff contention in the AFC.