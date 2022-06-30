Justice Thomas Cites Debunked Claim That COVID Vaccines Are Made With Cells From ‘Aborted Children'

In a sharply worded dissent, Justice Clarence Thomas expressed support Thursday for a debunked claim that all COVID vaccines are made with cells from “aborted children.”

His dissent came in a decision by the Supreme Court to not take up a legal challenge by New York health care workers who opposed the state’s vaccine mandate on religious grounds.

Thomas, citing the plaintiffs, wrote that the health care workers “object” to the state’s vaccine mandate “on religious grounds to all available COVID–19 vaccines because they were developed using cell lines derived from aborted children.”

Pfizer and Moderna used fetal cell lines early in their Covid vaccine development to test the efficacy of their formulas, as other vaccines have in the past. The fetal tissue used in these processes came from elective abortions that happened decades ago. But the cells have since replicated many times, so none of the original tissue is involved in the making of modern vaccines.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

So it is not true that Covid vaccines are manufactured using fetal cell lines, nor do they contain any aborted cells.

Rather, the vaccines contain messenger RNA — genetic material that instructs our cells to make proteins, which then train the immune system to fight off the coronavirus.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.