Kevin Garnett Reacts to Nets Guard Kyrie Irving Stomping on Celtics Logo

KG reacts to Nets guard Kyrie Irving stomping on Celtics logo

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving stomping on the Boston Celtics logo after Game 4 on Sunday night has generated plenty of headlines and reaction.

One of the notable responses has come from Celtics legend and recent Basketball Hall of Fame inductee Kevin Garnett.

He shared the following comments in an Instagram story post Monday (Click on the tweet via Jay King of The Athletic to read KG's full message):

Kevin Garnett did not like Kyrie Irving stomping on the Celtics logo. pic.twitter.com/R4pO9HSmUy — Jay King (@ByJayKing) May 31, 2021

Irving also had a water bottle thrown at him after Sunday's game at TD Garden. A fan was arrested by Boston Police for allegedly throwing the bottle at Irving and is being charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. He is due in Boston Municipal Court on Tuesday.

Irving scored 39 points in the Nets' 141-126 win over the Celtics on Sunday. The series now shifts to Game 5 in Brooklyn, where the Nets can eliminate the Celtics with a win Tuesday night and earn a trip to the second round of the NBA playoffs.