L.L. Bean closes flagship store in wake of Maine mass shootings

The store is famously open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year

By Marc Fortier

In an almost unheard of move, L.L. Bean announced Thursday that it was closing its flagship store in Freeport in the wake of the mass shootings in Lewiston a day earlier.

"The tragic events in Lewiston last night have shocked and saddened all of us at L.L.Bean," the company said, announcing on Facebook that its Freeport retail locations, their Lewiston and Brunswick manufacturing facilities, their order fulfillment and returns buildings, photo studio and corporate headquarters would all be closed on Thursday.

"Maine is more than just a place to us; it’s our home, our community, and our family," the iconic Maine company said. "Our hearts and thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragedy in our beloved state. We urge all of our neighbors to stay safe and look out for one another while we process these events together."

L.L. Bean is famous for *almost* always being open. Its Freeport location is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

According to its website, the company's founder, Leon Leonwood (L.L.) Bean, came up with the idea of staying open around the clock in 1951 to accommodate fishermen and hunters who would drive all night to get an early start. "We have thrown away the key to the place," he reportedly said at the time.

