Landowner pursuing massive warehouse project in Middleborough

By Greg Ryan

A Maine businessman is now seeking to build a warehouse approaching 1 million square feet in Middleborough, the latest plan for a property he and others have tried to redevelop for decades.

A company belonging to Peter Gerrity recently notified state environmental regulators about the change in plans. The previous plan had been for a 10-lot industrial park totaling a little under 400,000 square feet, to be named Sippican Commerce Park, just off Route 28 at 678 Wareham St. That project received an environmental certificate in 2008 but did not move forward.

