Large Fire on Broadway in Lowell, Smoke Seen Pouring From Building: LIVE VIDEO

The fire was reported shortly before 3 p.m. in the 700 block of Broadway

By Marc Fortier

NBCUniversal

Firefighters are at the scene of a large fire in Lowell, Massachusetts, on Wednesday afternoon.

The fire was reported shortly before 3 p.m. at 700 Broadway St., which is the listed address for an auto body shop.

News reports showed heavy smoke billowing from the scene that could be seen from at least a quarter mile away.

UMass Lowell Transportation Services tweeted that delays should be expected throughout their system as a result of the fire as they navigate around road closures.

No further information was immediately available.

