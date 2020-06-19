Parenting

Let's Keep Talking About Race: #MOM2MOM

Race: let's keep talking about it. Many families have started, or continued, conversations about race, anti-racism and Black Lives Matter. But what happens next? Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Expert Nicole Lee explains the importance of these conversations and modeling the inclusive behavior many are talking about. Research shows that kids will mimic their parents' behavior by high school so it is important to "walk the talk."

For more information about Nicole's work and Inclusive Life, visit her website.

This article tagged under:

ParentingMomdiversitymom2momDiversity and inclusion
