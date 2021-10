Does Rhode Island need more pizza?

Little Caesars, home of the "Crazy Calzony," announced this week that it plans to award more than 50 new franchises across Boston and Providence by 2026.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

With more than 17 restaurants already operating across the two metro areas, the brand is now “building momentum to expand.”

More on this story from Boston Business Journal