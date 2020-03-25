coronavirus

Local Student Who Recovered From Coronavirus Warns Others His Age

"If you don't follow social distancing, you're simply naive at this point," he said.

By Diane Cho

NBC Universal, Inc.

One college student from Massachusetts recovering from the novel coronavirus is speaking out to encourage others to practice social distancing.

Connor McLaughlin, a student at Sacred Heart University, traveled to Mexico for spring break earlier this month. When he got back, he started experiencing a mild, dry cough and headaches.

At first, McLaughlin, of North Attleboro, thought his allergies were flaring up.

More Coronavirus News

coronavirus 32 mins ago

Prince Charles Tests Positive for Coronavirus

coronavirus 8 hours ago

‘Pretty Empty Here’: Coronavirus Brings Changes to Boston

But his symptoms quickly got worse. He tested positive for COVID-19, and immediately began to worry for his parents, who'd been taking care of him despite their compromised immune systems.

Luckily, they both tested negative for COVID-19. McLaughlin now has a warning for everyone his age who's not taking warnings for the virus seriously.

This American woman's life got turned upside down and she is no isolated in a quarantined hotel for two weeks.

"Spring break, there was no social distancing at all when I was there," McLaughlin said. "I think it's because it was so early. I was there March 1 to 6, and there weren't that many cases."

McLaughlin is now self-quarantining at home.

"If you don't follow social distancing, you're simply naive at this point," McLaughlin said. "Not only does it benefit you to social distance, but it benefits those that you love."

As of Wednesday, Massachusetts had reported 188 cases of COVID-19 in people in their 20s.

This article tagged under:

coronaviruscoronavirus outbreaksocial distancingMassachusetts coronavirus
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us