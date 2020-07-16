Fort Lauderdale

Loose Kangaroo Caught by Police in Florida

By Daniela Flamini

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A kangaroo was on the loose in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood Thursday morning before police were able to safely capture it and turn it over to a wildlife rescue center.

Police responded to the call around 9 a.m. Thursday morning in the 1300 block of Northeast 2nd Avenue. It remains unclear where the kangaroo came from.

Officers were able to safely capture the animal and escort it into a police car.

In a tweet, the police department said that it had turned over the kangaroo to the South Florida Wildlife Center.

