“Lord's Pomme” Apple Cider Cocktail Recipe

INGREDIENTS:

4 oz apple cider

1 tsp cinnamon simple syrup, recipe to follow

2 TBS lemon juice, freshly squeezed

1.5 oz local rum, Bully Boy is nice

Cinnamon sticks and lemon wheels for garnish

Ice

Cinnamon Simple Syrup

1 cup granulated sugar

5 cinnamon sticks

PREPARATION:

For the Cinnamon Simple Syrup:

In a small pot, combine granulated sugar with 1 cup water. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to a simmer until the sugar has completely dissolved. Remove from heat and add the cinnamon sticks. Let the cinnamon infuse in the hot simple syrup for 30 minutes while it cools. Store in the refrigerator in an airtight container like a mason jar for the season.

For the Cocktail:

In a shaker, combine the apple cider, cinnamon simple syrup, lemon juice (to taste) and rum. Shake for 30 seconds. Serve over ice and garnish with an additional cinnamon stick and lemon wheel.

Watch Anna make her homemade Clam Chowder and Apple Cider Cocktail in the full episode of The Chef's Pantry below.

Who says summer's the only time to enjoy clam chowder? Anna's serving up this steamy soup and her homemade crunchy croutons with an apple cider cocktail that will pair perfectly at your next fall gathering.