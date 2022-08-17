recipe

Spicy, Pineapple-Coconut ‘Nightshade Margaritas'

Serves 2-3

INGREDIENTS:

8oz canned coconut milk, full fat

1/2 fresh pineapple, cored, diced, and frozen (about 3-4 cups)

1/2 cup freshly squeezed lime juice, more or less to taste

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

1/2 cup pepper-infused tequila. I used 2 habaneros, 2 jalapeños, and 2 serranos in this batch with about 750 ml of Kirkland brand Tequila Silver and loved it.

3 TBS agave, more or less to taste

Lime wheels for garnish

As Seen On

drought 2 hours ago

Dry Conditions Prompt Concerns About Fall Harvest

the hub today 3 hours ago

A Local Engineer Creating a Personal Muscle Recovery Device

Tajin for rimming

Pineapple fronds for garnish, optional

Ice, optional

PREPARATION:

In a high powered blender, combine the coconut milk, pineapple, lime, infused tequila, and agave. Blend until smooth.  Taste and adjust with lime and agave -- the sweetness of the pineapple and the heat of the tequila will vary, so taste and adjust so it is perfect and to your liking.

Adding a cup of ice is also a nice way to get an extra chill and lighten it up a bit. 

Rim glasses with lime juice and dust with Tajin. (If you would like a local, organic option, Curio Spice's "Magic Salt" is great).

Serve garnished with a wedge of lime and pineapple frond. Cheers!

This article tagged under:

recipeanna rossiChefs PantryDrinksMargaritas
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us