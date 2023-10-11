Lynn Commuter Rail station platform expected to open 9 months ahead of schedule

The MBTA and the Commuter Rail operator Keolis announced that construction of the temporary platform at Lynn Station is scheduled to be complete in December, nine months sooner than planned.

The temporary location will be on Silsbee Street, approximately a quarter of a mile from the original station.

“We’re grateful the MBTA found a way to build a temporary platform months earlier than previously announced because people in the Lynn area are eager to use Commuter Rail if they can do so conveniently.” said Acting Transportation Secretary and CEO Monica Tibbits-Nutt.

“Lynn has a bright economic future ahead, and the MBTA is a vital partner to local businesses and residents,” said MBTA General Manager and CEO Phillip Eng.

“As operators of the Commuter Rail, we understand the important connections that our service enables each and every day for riders and we are eager to restore that service for the City of Lynn.” said Abdellah Chajai, CEO and General Manager of Keolis Commuter Services.

The platform will have full access for all riders including emergency generators, wayfinding, and variable messaging systems.

The stops for connecting bus routes will be announced closer to the opening of the platform.

Lynn Station was closed on October 1, 2022