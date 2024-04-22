Man accused of kidnapping, assaulting child in Webster to face judge

A Southbridge, Massachusetts, man accused of kidnapping a child at a Webster beach and assaulting her last week is expected in court Monday.

The incident happened on the Patriot's Day holiday at Memorial Beach, Webster police said, adding that the girl was alone.

Walter Fanion, 68, had a dog with him and started a "conversation about the dog [and] she ended up in the car," police said.

Fanion allegedly touched the girl inappropriately in the car before dropping her off near her grandmother's home, where the girl told her grandmother what happened.

He allegedly told the child he'd be back at the beach the following day at 11:30 a.m.

The girl, who's under 14 years old, was able to provide investigators with unique characteristics of the car.

Fanion was arrested Friday, when he returned to the beach once again, police said.

Investigators want to know if Fanion may be connected to any other similar incidents.

Anyone with information should call the Webster Police Department at 508-943-1212.

Fanion is facing several serious charges, including kidnapping​, enticing a child under 16​ and four counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14.

He was being held on $75,040 cash bail. He's due to be arraigned Monday.