Man accused of trafficking methamphetamines in Winthrop

A man has been arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamines on Wednesday.

Winthrop Police say 21-year-old Sergio Murillo of East Boston, was charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, trafficking methamphetamine 18 Grams or More.

Authorities say they were conducting a routine stop after a vehicle didn't show a licensed owner.

According to Police, Murillo showed a Colombian driver's license and didn't have a valid form of ID.

Officers found a clear plastic bag with a pink powdery substance later determined to be methamphetamine along with a digital scale, another clear plastic bag containing a powdery substance, three clear plastic bags containing a white powder/rock-like substance, a clear plastic bag containing a rocky crystal substance, a small spoon and a device used to sniff narcotics, and a clear plastic bag containing water-filled gel beads., according to police.

Murillo was arraigned in Boston Municipal Court and was held without bail for 90 days.

