Man Arrested After Dragging Trooper During Pursuit in Portsmouth, NH

By Irvin Rodriguez

A man was arrested after a police pursuit in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, on Thursday night.

Police said the man, identified as 28-year-old Michael Anthony Arrington of Orlando, Florida, fled the Portsmouth police station around 10 p.m.

The car, an Audi Q5 with Florida plates, was spotted five minutes later at a local gas station, according to police.

State police said a trooper approached the vehicle and the man sped away, dragging the trooper a short distance until they were able to disengage.

After troopers attempted to make another traffic stop along Interstate 95, they engaged the man in another brief pursuit until the car stopped and Arrington was ultimately taken into custody without further incident, police said.

According to authorities, Arrington is now charged with reckless conduct, second degree assault, resisting arrest, disobeying an officer, driving under the influence of alcohol and other charges.

He was scheduled to appear in Rockingham County Superior Court on Friday. The incident remains under investigation, state police said.

