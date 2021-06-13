new haven

Man Arrested After Fleeing Deadly Crash in New Haven

Connecticut state police said a man was arrested after fleeing the scene of a deadly crash on I-95 in New Haven early Saturday morning.

Officials said 25-year-old Gamalier Estrada, of New Haven, is accused of hitting a motorcycle from behind on Interstate 95 north.

According to an officer at the scene, a Yamaha motorcycle, operated by Ricardo Enrique Figueroa-Garcia, was traveling northbound when Estrada approached the motorcycle at a high rate of speed.

The car hit the motorcycle as it changed lanes and the driver was ejected onto the road, investigators said. The 19-year-old motorcyclist was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Estrada then abandoned his car and fled the scene on foot.

Troopers and Norwich police were able to locate Estrada early Sunday morning. He was taken into custody and faces charges including evading responsibility resulting in death and violation of a standing protective order, officials said.

He is being held on a $1.25 million bond and is scheduled to appear in court on June 15. He will also be in court in June 14 for the violation of a standing protective order.

No other injuries were reported in the crash. The incident remains under investigation.

