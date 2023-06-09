Man arrested after road rage incident in New Hampshire

A man was arrested after a road rage incident in Bedford, New Hampshire on Friday morning.

According to authorities, the incident took place on the Everett turnpike in Nashua at around 10 a.m.

Both cars entered the turnpike on exit 5 where one of the drivers pointed a firearm at the other, police say.

Police say 47-year-old John Reed, of Greenville was arrested after an investigation.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Reed is facing charges of reckless conduct and criminal threatening.

He is scheduled to appear in Hillsborough District Court later this month.