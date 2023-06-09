New Hampshire

Man arrested after road rage incident in New Hampshire

By Irvin Rodriguez

A man was arrested after a road rage incident in Bedford, New Hampshire on Friday morning.

According to authorities, the incident took place on the Everett turnpike in Nashua at around 10 a.m.

Both cars entered the turnpike on exit 5 where one of the drivers pointed a firearm at the other, police say.

Police say 47-year-old John Reed, of Greenville was arrested after an investigation.

Reed is facing charges of reckless conduct and criminal threatening.

He is scheduled to appear in Hillsborough District Court later this month.

