Man arrested in connection to indecent assault in Boston

Boston Police have arrested a man in connection to a possible sexual assault in the South End of Boston on Saturday night.

Police responded to a call for an assault and battery in progress and a possible sexual assault in the area of West Canton Street and Appleton Street at around 9:39 p.m.

According to authorities, witnesses heard the sound of a person screaming and saw the man identified as 35-year-old Amos Sykes, of Quincy, punching a woman in the head as he sat on top of her.

The victim was walking down Columbus avenue when a man grabbed her from behind, forced her onto the ground and began punching her in the head and attempted to take off her clothes, according to police.

Authorities say one of the witnesses attempted to defend the victim and Sykes fled the scene on foot, where he was immediately arrested.

EMS transported the victim to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Sykes has been charged with indecent assault & battery on a Person 14 or over and assault and battery.

The incident is under investigation.

if you have any information on this incident you are urged to call District D-4 Detectives at (617) 343-5619 or The Sexual Assault Unit at (617) 343-4400.