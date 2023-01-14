Man Arrested in Manchester After Police Chase

A man was arrested after a police chase in Manchester, New Hampshire on Friday Night.

Police say they tried to stop a Dodge Avenger on I-93 around the town of Hooksett but the operator failed to stop for the troopers sirens.

According to State Police, they pursued the vehicle out of I-93 into Manchester where the chase ended with the help of Manchester Police.

The driver, identified as 27-year-old Benjamin M. Defosses from Concord, was found near the abandoned vehicle and was arrested without incident.

Defosses was charged with reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, disobeying a police officer, aggravated driving while intoxicated and other charges, authorities say.

He is being held without bail is scheduled to appear at the Merrimack County Superior Court on Tuesday.