Man Charged With Spitting on, Punching Police Officers After Refusing to Check Out of Hotel Room

A Massachusetts man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly spit on and punched police officers responding to a report of an agitated customer who was refusing to check out of his hotel room.

Tewksbury police said they were called to the Extended Stay America hotel on Andover Street around noon on Saturday for a report of an unruly customer. When they arrived, officers spoke to the man, who they said was enraged, shouting and refusing to check out or secure his room for another night.

The man, later identified as Patrick Buckley, 36, of Methuen, is accused of assaulting officers, spitting on an officer, spitting on and punching a second officer and punching a third officer. He was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

Neither Buckley nor any of the officers involved suffered serious injuries, police said.

Buckley is charged with three counts of assault and battery of a police officer, one count of disorderly conduct and one count of resisting arrest. He was scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Lowell District Court.