Boston

Man Critically Injured in Daytime Shooting in Dorchester

The incident occurred shortly after noon at an address on Norwell Street, police said

By Marc Fortier

Police are investigating after a man was critically injured in a shooting in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Monday.

The shooting occurred shortly after noon at an address on Norwell Street, Boston police said.

The man who was shot suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital by Boston EMS.

No arrests have been made. Photos from the scene showed police going through a U-Haul truck and a police K-9 unit searching an area of the Talbot Avenue MBTA Commuter Rail stop that was blocked off with police tape.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

More Boston stories

Boston 3 hours ago

RAW VIDEO: Humpback Whale Spotted in Boston Harbor

Bill Russell 16 hours ago

City of Boston, Massachusetts Recognize Bill Russell's Impact: ‘We Owe Him a Debt of Gratitude'

This article tagged under:

Bostondorchesternorwell street
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us