Man Critically Injured in Daytime Shooting in Dorchester

Police are investigating after a man was critically injured in a shooting in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Monday.

The shooting occurred shortly after noon at an address on Norwell Street, Boston police said.

The man who was shot suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital by Boston EMS.

No arrests have been made. Photos from the scene showed police going through a U-Haul truck and a police K-9 unit searching an area of the Talbot Avenue MBTA Commuter Rail stop that was blocked off with police tape.