Man dead, woman seriously injured after crash in Dartmouth

Authorities in Dartmouth, Massachusetts are investigating a crash that left one man dead and a woman seriously injured on Friday night.

Dartmouth Police say they responded to a report of a single car crash at around 10:35 p.m. in the area of Gulf Road and Smith Neck Road.

According to authorities, they found a man and a woman unresponsive and a heavily damaged car in the roadway when they arrived.

Police say the man and woman, identified as 18-year-old Jacob Pothier and 44-year-old Kathleen Martins were transported to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford, where Pothier was pronounced dead.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Martins is suffering from life-threatening injuries and remains in guarded condition, authorities say.

The crash is under investigation.