A Tennessee man who has been diagnosed with that state's first case of coronavirus flew into Boston Logan International Airport on a round-trip flight from Nashville International Airport, health officials said.

The patient is a 44-year-old male from Williamson County, the Tennessee Department of Health announced Thursday. He has what is described as a "mild illness" and is currently isolated at home. His test results have been submitted to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Health officials said the patient traveled on a nonstop, round-trip flight between Boston and the Nashville International Airport. They said he was asymptomatic while traveling.

The date of the trip has not been released.

Additional health screenings are underway for coronavirus at Boston's Logan Airport after a passenger was thought to have the illness on Wednesday.

Tennessee health officials said they are in close contact with the Massachusetts Department of Health.

The Massachusetts Department of Health and Logan Airport could not immediately be reached for comment.

Massachusetts currently has two possible coronavirus cases. The first was confirmed on Feb. 1 when a UMass Boston student returning from Wuhan, China, tested positive. On Tuesday, a Massachusetts woman tested positive for the illness after returning from a school trip to Italy.

So far, 719 people in Massachusetts have quarantined themselves as a precaution. Of those people, 470 have completed the 14-day period and another 259 are still undergoing monitoring.