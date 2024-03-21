Man shot while leaving courthouse in Connecticut has died: police

A man was shot while leaving Waterbury Superior Court on Thursday morning and he has died, according to police.

Officers responded to the shooting at 400 Grand St. around 11:45 a.m. and they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said they believe the victim, a 26-year-old Waterbury man, was at court proceedings earlier in the day and he was shot while he was leaving the courthouse.

The shooter was gone before police arrived.

The victim was in critical condition when he was taken to the hospital and police said Thursday afternoon that he died from his injuries.

Investigators said this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Waterbury Police Department Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (203) 755-1234.