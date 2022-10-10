Man Killed in Shooting Outside Fall River Bar

A 45-year-old man was shot and killed in an altercation outside a bar in Fall River, Massachusetts, early Sunday morning.
Fall River police were called to the Riverside Sports Bar and Restaurant on Rodman Street shortly after midnight for a reported altercation and shooting outside the bar, the Bristol District Attorney's Ofice said. When officers arrived, they said they found a man on the ground.
The victim, later identified as Jose Roberto Zelaya, was taken to Saint Anne's Hospital, and was pronounced dead at 2:20 a.m.
Two people have been arrested in connection to the investigation, the district attorney's office said.
Luis Colon, 42, of Fall River, has been charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Jose Pagan, 23, of Fall River, is charged with accessory after the fact to an assault and battery by discharge of a firearm.
Both men are scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Fall River District Court.
No further information about the investigation was immediately released.