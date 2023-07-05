Yarmouth

Man severely injured after fireworks explosion in Yarmouth

By Irvin Rodriguez

NBC 5 News

A man is suffering from severe injuries after an incident involving fireworks in Yarmouth, Massachusetts on July 4th.

Yarmouth Fire says they responded to a call from 18 Cocheset Path at around 7:30 p.m.

A 40-year-old man received traumatic injuries to his hand and leg, according to authorities.

Fire Department says he was transported to Cape Cod Hospital in Hyannis with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities urge people to leave fireworks to professionals.

