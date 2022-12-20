Man Shot in Head While at Gas Station in Norwich, Conn.

A man is recovering after he was shot in the head while at a gas station in Norwich overnight.

Police said they received a call from Backus Hospital around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday about a man who had arrived with a gunshot wound to his head. Investigators responded and said they determined the shooting happened at the Ravi Mart on Central Avenue.

According to authorities, the man was sitting in a vehicle at the gas pumps when another vehicle that appears to be an older model grey Jeep Cherokee arrived. At least one person in the Jeep shot multiple rounds at the vehicle the man was in and then it sped off.

The man who was shot is being treated at Backus Hospital for his injuries. He is currently in stable condition and his injuries are considered non-life threatening, police said.

Officers believe the shooting was targeted and was not random. The investigation is open and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ken Wright at (860) 886-5561 ext. 3159 or by calling the department's anonymous tip line at (860) 886-5561 ext. 4. All information can be kept confidential.