Man Who Said He Tested Positive for COVID-19 Accused of Intentionally Coughing on Hospital Staff in Waterbury

Waterbury police have arrested a man who is accused of intentionally coughing on hospital staff after he claimed he tested positive for coronavirus.

Officers were called to St. Mary's Hospital around 9:20 p.m. on Saturday after getting a report of a disturbance.

Investigators said a disruptive person, later identified as 30-year-old Robert Gordon, was not following rules and instructions from hospital staff and nurses. The rules that were not being followed were put in place to maintain safety of patients and employees during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to police, at one point when arguing with the hospital staff, Gordon took off his protective face mask and began purposely coughing towards the hospital staff. He told the staff he was tested in New York and was positive for coronavirus.

Gordon was arrested and charged with five counts of breach of peace. He was released on a promise to appear pending his appearance in court.

