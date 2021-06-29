Boston

Man With Ice Pick Who Chased Woman in Mattapan Arrested

Police responded to a call on Monday night where a woman had run into an MBTA Police substation "frantically seeking help"

By Kelly Garrity

generic boston police department bpd cruiser pic
NBC10 Boston

A man was arrested Monday after he allegedly chased after a woman while brandishing an ice pick in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood, police said. 

Officers responded to a call around 7:29 p.m. on Monday near 550 River St., where they learned a woman had run into an MBTA Police substation “frantically seeking help,” Boston police said in a statement. 

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The woman told officers the suspect had chased her while carrying an ice pick. She was uninjured and provided police with a description of the man that assisted in his arrest, police said.

Police found and arrested the suspect, Gordon Billinghurst, 36, of Springfield, near 1407 Blue Hill Avenue.

Police said they also recovered “a tool with a wooden handle and a metal prong,” and 20 vials with crack cocaine and cocaine residue during the arrest and booking process.

Billinghurst was scheduled to appear in Dorchester District Court on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon and drug possession.

More Boston News

traffic 7 hours ago

Boston's Traffic Congestion Roared Back in Late 2020, Research Says

Boston Business Journal 10 hours ago

Boston Fed CEO: Delta Variant ‘Certainly a Risk' to Economic Recovery

This article tagged under:

BostonBoston Police DepartmentMattapanDorchester District CourtBoston crime
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us