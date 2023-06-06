Mass. AG takes steps toward enforcing automobile right-to-repair law

Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell has begun forcing car dealerships to tell buyers of models made in 2022 or later that they can get their car serviced anywhere they want rather than only at the dealership.

In doing so, Campbell is taking a big step towards the enforcement of the right-to-repair law passed in 2020, after a legal battle tied up the debate in court, delaying its implementation for more than two years.

In a statement to the Business Journal, a spokesperson for the AG's office said that Massachusetts voters "overwhelmingly" approved the right-to-repair law in 2020 to ensure that car owners "can choose where their cars will be repaired, and that owners and repair shops would have access to the data required to make those repairs."

"Instead of working toward meeting their obligations, which have been in effect for more than two years, some car manufacturers brought a lawsuit to block the law," the spokesperson wrote. "But after the Court’s decision yesterday that the law can take full effect on June 1, it is time for manufacturers to meet the public’s clear demand for choice.”

