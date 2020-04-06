New England

Mass. Veterans to Receive Federal Help

By Diane Cho

NBC Universal, Inc.

During the latest coronavirus task force briefing from the White House, the U.S. Veteran Affair’s secretary announced help is on the way from the federal government to Massachusetts.

Robert Wilkie announced that the move would provide more nursing staff to help care for veterans in two facilities.

While he did not name which ones specifically, it’s likely the Holyoke Soldiers Home is one of them, as the number of COVID-19 related deaths continues to rise. Twenty-two veterans have now died there as of this weekend.

Gov. Charlie Baker has since hired an independent lawyer to investigate what went wrong and why. The national guard has also been deployed to help with the response

