Florida

Massachusetts Woman Dies While Snorkeling in Florida Keys

Autopsy results were pending for the woman who was visiting from Melrose, Massachusetts

By Associated Press

Getty Images

A 25-year-old woman has died while snorkeling in the Florida Keys, authorities said Monday.

Katherine Boukharov was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital in Marathon, Florida, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Witnesses reported seeing Boukharov face down and motionless in the water at Bahia Honda State Park Sunday evening. They brought her to shore, began CPR and called 911.

U.S. & World

Joe Biden 14 hours ago

WATCH LIVE: Biden Holds Press Conference After Meeting With NATO Allies

leaks probe 3 hours ago

DOJ's Top National Security Official Resigning Amid Uproar Over Dems' Record Seizures

Foul play was not believed to be a factor in her death, the sheriff's office said.

Autopsy results were pending for the woman who was visiting from Melrose, Massachusetts.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

FloridaFlorida KeysBahia Honda State Park
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us