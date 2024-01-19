caught on camera

FAA finds ‘softball-sized hole' above engine after Atlas Air plane makes emergency landing in Miami

Video posted by Only in Dade shows the moment a witness captured flames coming from one of the engines of the plane.

By Monica Galarza

A preliminary report by the Federal Aviation Administration found that there was a "softball-sized hole" above one of the engines on the Atlas Air flight that made an emergency landing at Miami International Airport late Thursday night.

According to the report, Atlas Air Flight 95 departed, experienced engine failure, and returned safely to MIA around 10:30 p.m.

During the post-flight inspection, a "softball-sized hole" was discovered above the second engine, the report said.

The Boeing 747 was headed to Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport in Puerto Rico.

Video posted by Only in Dade shows the moment a witness captured flames coming from one of the engines of the plane.

NBC6 received the mayday calls made to air traffic control.

"Mayday, mayday...We have an engine fire," the audio recording said. "Request access back to the airport. No, we'll go ahead and land. We have five souls onboard."

According to the statement from the FAA, the crew followed all standard procedures and safely returned to MIA.

"At Atlas, safety is always our top priority and we will be conducting a thorough inspection to determine the cause," an Atlas Air spokesperson said in a statement.

See the FAA's preliminary report here.

