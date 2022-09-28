Boston

Mayor Michelle Wu to Address Greater Boston Chamber Thursday

She is scheduled to speak around 10 a.m.

By Marc Fortier

Getty Images

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is scheduled to address the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce on Thursday morning.

The mayor is scheduled to speak around 10 a.m., sharing her priorities for the Boston economy with the local business community.

Since taking office, the chamber said Wu has already launched initiatives to revitalize the downtown area impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, ensure that local diverse companies are able to compete for and be awarded city contracts, celebrate legacy businesses and attract and retain diverse talent.

More Boston news

mary skipper Sep 26

Boston's New Superintendent Greets Students on Her First Day

Boston Business Journal Sep 26

Wu Seeks to Overhaul Boston's Zoning Board of Appeal

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

BostonMichelle Wugreater boston chamber of commerce
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us