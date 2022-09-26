Boston's New Superintendent Greets Students on Her First Day

The new Superintendent of Boston Public Schools is set to begin her first day at the district Monday by greeting students at Trotter Elementary in Dorchester.

Mary Skipper will greet students, staff and families alongside Mayor Michelle Wu, Boston School Committee Chair Jeri Robinson and Boston Teachers Union President Jessica Tang at 7 a.m. Monday

The Boston School Committee selected Skipper as its new superintendent in June, with a close vote between the two finalists.

Boston schools are working with the city to conduct job fairs and direct recruiting to fill hard to staff areas.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Skipper beat out Dr. Tommy Welch, who oversees 15 Boston schools as the Region 1 superintendent, by just one vote. She accepted the position knowing the district is facing a number of urgent challenges. Her years of experience within the district could help turn around endemic problems that the state has identified with the district.

Skipper has seven years as Somerville’s superintendent and a lengthy career in Boston under her belt.