Mayor Walsh to Provide Update on Coronavirus in Boston

He said earlier this week that coronavirus cases in the city had topped 2,000

By Marc Fortier

Mayor Marty Walsh is expected to give an update on the coronavirus in Boston on Thursday afternoon.

Walsh is set to speak at 2:30 p.m. outside City Hall.

At his last media availability on Tuesday, Walsh said that coronavirus cases in the city had increased by 33% over a three-day period and warned that the surge was only beginning.

In a live interview on NBC10 Boston, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said his administration was preparing stricter guidelines around social distancing.

The mayor said there were over 2,000 cases of COVID-19 in Boston, including 19 deaths.

Walsh implemented a recommended 9 p.m. curfew this week after continuing to receive reports of people congregating in different areas of the city. He also asked all residents to wear masks when leaving the house after the city saw its largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases.

The recommended curfew extends through 6 a.m. each morning and applies to all residents except essential workers. People are encouraged to utilize delivery services as much as possible after 9 p.m.

Like the DCU Center in Worcester, the Boston Convention Center is getting ready for a surge in coronavirus patients.

The city has also closed all areas for recreational sports at city parks, including tennis and basketball courts. Areas for walking and jogging will remain open. All playgrounds were shut down last month.

The stronger restrictions took effect Monday and will remain in place until May 4.

