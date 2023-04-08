MBTA Announces Service Information for 2023 Boston Marathon

The MBTA announced the service changes that will be made for the day of the 2023 Boston Marathon.

The Red, Orange, Blue, and Silver Lines will operate on a regular weekday schedule on April 17 with additional service before and after the race.

You should expect some delays due to the lines being subject to speed restrictions in a number of areas.

The service changes for the Green Line are as follows:

Copley Station is closed for the entire day on April 17.

From approximately 10 AM to 6 PM, above-ground Green Line stops at South Street (B branch), Kent Street (C branch), and St. Mary’s Street (C branch) will be closed.

Customers are instead encouraged to use Arlington Station (serving all Green Line branches), Prudential Station (Green Line E branch), Hynes Convention Center Station (Green Line B, C, and D branches), or Back Bay Station on the Orange Line.

The Commuter Rail will be operating on a weekday schedule on the day of the race. A special $15 Commuter Rail Marathon Pass can be used for unlimited Commuter Rail travel on marathon day.

Buses will operate a regular weekday schedule on the day of the race, but some bus routes will be detoured due to the marathon.

All commuter boat and ferry service and The RIDE service will be operating on a regular weekday schedule.

If you are planning to park on an MBTA lot, remember than some garages may fill up quickly due to high demand.

Bicycles are prohibited on any MBTA subway vehicles. Backpacks, coolers, cans, bottles, and large items are not permitted at the Marathon.

You can find the MBTA's Boston Marathon guide here.