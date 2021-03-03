Meriden Gets Ready for First Lady, Miguel Cardona to Visit Today

There is excitement in Meriden today because First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and the new Education Secretary, Meriden-native Miguel Cardona, are coming to town for a visit.

The two will visit Benjamin Franklin Elementary School, according to a news release from the Office of the First Lady.

On Wednesday, police and members of the Secret Service have been at the school ahead of the arrival of Cardona and Biden.

Meriden Superintendent Mark Benigni says he doesn’t know why Benjamin Franklin Elementary School was was chosen, but he’s excited that Cardona and Biden will tour the school and hear about the district’s success.

“She’s going to come and see our schools, hear about some of the work we’ve done during COVID times and with mitigation strategies in place. We’re proud of our model here in Meriden. We’ve offered in-person learning since before Labor Day and have never had to close down a school and that’s because of our partnership with our teacher’s union, but also with our health officials here in the city,” Benigni said.

The U.S. Senate confirmed Cardona as education secretary on Monday evening.

He was sworn in on Tuesday.

Cardona grew up in Meriden and after college, returned to the city to begin his career in education. He was a fourth-grade teacher before becoming the state's youngest-ever principal.

He later became Connecticut's education commissioner and was nominated by then-President-elect Joe Biden to be U.S. Secretary of Education.

Cardona posted a video message to his official Twitter account Tuesday night, introducing himself to the nation,

From the halls of Israel Putnam Elementary School to the President's Cabinet, I am beyond blessed and excited to serve as the 12th Education Secretary of the United States. pic.twitter.com/93uZQAeQKn — Secretary Miguel Cardona (@SecCardona) March 3, 2021

"To America's students and parents, as secretary of education I'm always going to have your perspective at the table," he said. "I'm going to be listening. I want to do everything in my power to make sure that every decision that's made at the agency not only by me, but by everyone that we work with, is centered on what's best for you."

Meriden Mayor Kevin Scarpati said he believes Jill Biden's visit will be the time a first lady has ever visited the city.

Carissa Ellison, of Meriden, works at the school and her three children attend. She said she's thrilled to be able to be at the school when Biden and Cardona visit.

“Super exciting. It’s so big for Meriden," Ellison said. “On social media, everybody was messaging and reaching out, excited, wondering how it’s going to be today.”

Dr. Biden and Dr. Cardona will also visit a school in Pennsylvania on Wednesday.