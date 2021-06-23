Missing Golden Retriever Not Seen for 2 Weeks Rescued From NJ Water

It's been said that dogs can always find their way home — and a golden retriever named Chunk got a little help getting back after being rescued from the waters off New Jersey.

The 3-year-old pup went missing from his owners Jim and Marie Zangara just over two weeks ago during a routine game of fetch.

"I said come here Chunk, and he had the toy in his mouth. Turned around and booked, for no reason," Jim said.

For 16 days, the Zangaras and their other dog, Riley, searched through the woods and trudged in the swampy marshland at Barnegat Bay along the Jersey Shore in an effort to find Chunk. They tried everything to bring their pooch home, including setting traps and feeding stations, but nothing worked.

"I wouldn't lose hope in front of her," Jim said, speaking about his wife. "But I was like, for over a week we didn't see her, not even something."

But on Tuesday morning, two New jersey State Troopers responded to a call about a dog swimming in the bay. They were able to rescue the dog near Mantoloking Bridge, miles away from where he disappeared.

"He was definitely scared, definitely nervous," said trooper Vincent Ferdinandi.

The Zangaras said Chunk lost 20 pounds during his two-week adventure on his own. And while he was soaking wet, and a bit nervous for the reunion, the couple said they're just thankful he's alive and healthy.

"Just so amazing to see him again after over two weeks. I still get choked up thinking about it," said Marie. "It's just like a dream come (true), it's like a Hollywood movie."